Oxygen plant opened at Kalka hospital

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 25

The Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora, inaugurated a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant of 133 litre per minute (LPM) capacity at the Subdivisional Hospital in Kalka today.

It is the second PSA plant in the district to be established under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to make the district self-sufficient in oxygen production.

IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance contributed Rs45 lakh to the local Health Department to set up the PSA plant. Panchkula CMO Mukta Kumar expressed her gratitude to the IFFCO TOKIO for the contribution.

The plant can supply oxygen to up to 13 beds at a time. The plant will generate oxygen at the purity level of above 90 per cent from the atmospheric air. Earlier, a plant with a capacity of 300 LPM was commissioned at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here in October last year. —