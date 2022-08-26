Pabhat residents protest outside Zirakpur civic body office

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 25

Residents of Pabhat here today staged a protest outside the Municipal Council office as it has been more than a week sans drinking water supply in most of the areas here.

Irate residents vented their ire on the council office for shirking their responsibilities. Even after a week the tubewell motor broke down, neither MC officials nor the councillor has been able to provide relief to people.

The residents said water tankers were not being provided and it had become extremely difficult for families with children and elderly.

“Women have been forced to bring bucket of water from nearby colonies, but council officials are unmoved,” they said.

On the brink, local residents are contributing Rs 200 each daily to hire a genset to run tubewell to fetch water.

Victoria Residents’ Welfare Association members said: “Our ward (No.29) councillor Sukhbir Singh has not been able to resolve our problem. So, we had to protest today. MC officials have not done anything so far,” they said.

Rohit, a local resident, said: “It is one of the most inefficient Municipal Councils, which cannot provide clean drink water supply in the heart of the town. Their accountability must be fixed by the government and officials should be transferred from here.”

Victoria residents complained that contaminated, muddy water, taps running dry for weeks and deplorable condition of Pabhat Highground road have made life hell here.

Meanwhile, MC officials said there was a problem in the tubewell motor. It had been resolved and the water supply would be restored soon.

