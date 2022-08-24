Pabhat residents sans water supply for 2 days

Mohali, August 23
Residents of Pabhat village are facing an acute shortage of potable water for the past two days after the tubewell motor malfunctioned. Residents complained that the taps had been dry for the past two days and no alternative arrangement has been made either by the Zirakpur Municipal Council or the local councillor. They said the tubewell motor in Ward No. 28 broke down two days ago and there had been no water supply since then.
Tubewell breaks down
Earlier, taps were running muddy water. After repeated requests, the leak was plugged. After two days, the tubewell motor malfunctioned. A resident
“Earlier, tap were running muddy water. After repeated requests, the leakage was plugged. After two days, the tubewell motor malfunctioned,” said Vimal Kishore, a resident.
Neeta Devi (37), a house maker, said, “The Municipal Council has not even made arrangements for water tankers. We are forced to fetch water from the nearby colonies. It is very difficult for families with children. At times, there is no water in the house to even drink.”
Long water pipes drawn from the nearby areas and queues of women waiting for their turn to fill buckets in the hot and humid conditions were seen in some streets today.
The residents often complain about contaminated water supply in the rainy season.
Officials of the Municipal Council said there was a problem with the tubewell motor, which had been rectified. The water supply would be restored shortly.
