Pack of dogs attacks woman at park in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 9
A West Bengal native and a resident of YWCA Working Women’s Hostel, Sector 11, was attacked by a pack of 10-12 dogs at a park yesterday. The incident took place around 10 am when she was walking through the park. Dogs attacked her and tore off her clothes. She was bitten on legs, arms and back.
Hostel manager Jessy Mony Bop said, “Hearing her shrieks and growling of dogs, our staff and one of our guests ran towards them with sticks and chased away the dogs. They brought the woman to the hostel. The injured woman was taken to the hospital for the treatment.” The manager informed that the victim was a management student.
