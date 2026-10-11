Paddy lifting in Panchkula up by 44% in a day

The government agencies have procured 13,814 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy in Panchkula district so far in the Kharif 2026-27 season, of which 3,502 MT has been lifted, a District Food and Supplies Department spokesperson said.

Lifting has risen from 2,428 MT reported on October 9, an increase of 1,074 MT, or about 44 per cent in a day. The share of procured paddy lifted has gone up from about 18 per cent to about 25 per cent. Procurement rose by 279 MT over the same period, from 13,535 MT.

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HAFED has procured 532 MT at the Panchkula grain market, 6,279 MT at Barwala and 3,423 MT at Raipur Rani, a total of 10,234 MT. Haryana Warehousing Corporation (HWC) has procured 2,209 MT at Barwala and 1,371 MT at Raipur Rani, a total of 3,580 MT.

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HAFED has lifted 102 MT from Panchkula grain market, 2,481 MT from Barwala and 258 MT from Raipur Rani, a total of 2,841 MT. HWC has lifted 314 MT from Barwala and 347 MT from Raipur Rani, a total of 661 MT.