Paddy procurement begins at Sirhind mandi

Procurement of paddy for the Kharif marketing season began at the Sirhind grain market on Friday, with MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai formally inaugurating the process after offering prayers.

Addressing farmers and other stakeholders, Rai said the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, have made adequate arrangements to ensure that farmers, labourers and commission agents do not face any inconvenience at the mandis. He reiterated that payment for procured paddy will be credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts within the stipulated time, emphasising that the government is fully committed to purchasing every single grain of produce.

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Deputy Commissioner Sona Thind said all necessary arrangements have been put in place across all 32 procurement centres in the district to ensure smooth operations. She appealed to farmers to bring only dry paddy to the mandis to facilitate prompt procurement without any delays.

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Sirhind Market Committee Chairman Amarinder Mandoffal and concerned Naib Tehsildars, along with other local representatives and officials, were present on the occasion.