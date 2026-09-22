Paddy procurement in Mohali to begin October 1; 18 centres established

Government procurement agencies will start procuring paddy in the district at 18 designated centres from October 1.

Prevention of stubble burning and crop residue management will remain in focus over the next one month. In view of the prevailing humidity in the atmosphere, the use of combine harvesters for harvesting paddy in Mohali district is prohibited from 7 pm to 9 am.

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To review preparations for the upcoming paddy procurement season, the Principal Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department held an online meeting with Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and officials of the procurement agencies.

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During the meeting, arrangements were reviewed for the smooth procurement of paddy, compliance with the prescribed moisture standards, prevention of stubble burning and prevention of the illegal import of paddy from neighbouring states.

To prevent the possibility of paddy being purchased at a lower price in neighbouring states and sold at the MSP in Punjab’s markets, six checkpoints have been set up in the district. These are located at Jharmadi Barrier, Lalru; Bus Stand, Handesra; Siswan T-Point, Majra; Sekhon Banquet, Dhakoli, Zirakpur; Behra Mor, Dera Bassi; and Ramgarh-Dafarpur Road, Mubarikpur.

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The checkpoints have been set up to prevent the illegal entry of paddy into the markets of Punjab.