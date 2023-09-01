Padma awards: Sept 15 last date for nomination

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 31

The process for the online nomination and recommendation for Padma Awards 2024, to be announced on Republic Day, is going on since May 1 and the last date for nominations for the awards is September 15.

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan said detailed information regarding the awards could be accessed on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ and also on the Padma

Awards portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in).

