Padma awards: Sept 15 last date for nomination

Panchkula, August 31
The process for the online nomination and recommendation for Padma Awards 2024, to be announced on Republic Day, is going on since May 1 and the last date for nominations for the awards is September 15.
Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan said detailed information regarding the awards could be accessed on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ and also on the Padma
Awards portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Art 370 hearing: Ready for J&K poll anytime, it's for EC to decide, Centre tells Supreme Court
But says can’t give exact timeframe on restoring statehood
Parliament special session from September 18 to 22
Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’