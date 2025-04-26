DT
Home / Chandigarh / Pahalgam terror attack: Travel agents hold candlelight vigil

Pahalgam terror attack: Travel agents hold candlelight vigil

In a show of solidarity and compassion, the travel agents of the tricity came together for a candlelight march in the memory of the Pahalgam massacre victims, at the Sector 17 Plaza. The event drew a strong turnout from across...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
Travel agents pay tributes to the Pahalgam terror attack victims, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday.
In a show of solidarity and compassion, the travel agents of the tricity came together for a candlelight march in the memory of the Pahalgam massacre victims, at the Sector 17 Plaza. The event drew a strong turnout from across the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

The vigil served not only as a tribute to the victims but also as a call for peace and unity.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Mayor Vijay Rana, head of Burail mosque Gurmel Khan, Congress Minority Cell general secretary Mohammad Abid, and head of the Muslim Young Committee Jafar Ali condemned the Pahalgam massacre.

After offering Friday prayers at Jama Masjid, the leaders strongly condemned the act of terror.

