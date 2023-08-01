Pair of heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 7L in US

Chandigarh, July 31
In another auction of heritage furniture from the city, a pair of kangaroo chairs was sold for Rs 7 lakh in the US yesterday. The chairs were designed by Pierre Jeanneret.
In a communique to the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, Advocate Ajay Jagga, member of the Heritage Protection Cell of Chandigarh, said this was his additionally petition for protection of national heritage (Chandigarh Heritage Articles) from being auctioned all over the world and earlier communications, he is seeking intervention of the Rajya Sabha, for making rules and regulations for the protection of heritage (specifically which is less than 75 years old) as the mandate of the constitution of India is already there under Article 49 in this regard.
He added, “As informed in advance, the auction was held in the US by an auction house, BARTONS, PA, on July 30, during which a pair of kangaroo chairs (without cane), from Chandigarh, was sold for $8,500 ( Rs 7 lakh) against the reserve price of $5,000.
“In case, the procedure permits, I would like to appear before the relevant Committee of Parliament to present the whole affair/case, in the larger interest of our heritage and nation’s pride and pray for taking it up on priority, to save the heritage, pride and financial loss,” he added.
