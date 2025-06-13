DT
Home / Chandigarh / Pak-backed narco-terror module busted with arrest of two in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:53 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
The police have obtained five-day remand of the both accused.
The police have busted a narco-terror module with links to Pakistan-based groups with the arrest of two individuals.

The arrested accused have been identified as Paraspreet, alias Paras, and Gurwinder, both residents of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran.

The investigators informed that upon receiving a tip-off on smuggling of arms and suspect Paraspreet’s criminal background, a case was registered under the Arms Act at the SSOC police station. The SSOC team arrested both the accused from Patiala road, Zirakpur, on June 10.

During the search of the accused’s rented accommodation in the Badal Colony, Zirakpur, the police recovered a sophisticated 9mm pistol along with three magazines and 207 gm heroin.

It has been learnt that the recovered contraband and weaponry were handled and supplied by Pakistan-based arms and narco smugglers, pointing to a larger conspiracy aimed at destabilising the state through the smuggling of arms and drugs using drone-based delivery mechanisms.

Paraspreet was already wanted by Tarn Taran police following the recent arrest of his close associates, Surajpal and Arshdeep, both residents of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran from whom the police had earlier recovered six sophisticated firearms, including two PX5.30 pistols four pistols and ammunition.

Following Surajpal’s arrest, Paraspreet assumed control of further operations, establishing direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers who were using drones to drop consignments of arms and narcotics into Indian territory.

The other accused, Gurwinder, was actively involved in coordinating the retrieval of drones dropped arms and heroin consignments into Punjab.

To avoid arrest after their identities surfaced during the earlier probe, both Paraspreet and Gurwinder absconded from their native village and took shelter in Zirakpur, where they were living in a rented flat at the time of arrest.

The police obtained a five-day remand of the arrested accused.

