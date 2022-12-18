Pak FM’s remarks on PM Modi: Panchkula BJP workers burn Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s effigy

Panchkula, December 17
The local unit of the BJP held protest against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Led by Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, BJP workers gathered and protested at Sector 11/15 roundabout today and raised slogans against Pakistan and its foreign minister.
Kalka Municipal Council president Krishna Lamba, state BJP spokesperson Praveen Atre, district BJP vice-president Satpal Gupta and general secretary Paramjit Kaur and councillor Harender Malik were among those who took part in the protest.
BJP leaders demanded that Bilawal Bhutto should withdraw his statement against the Prime Minister and tender an apology.
