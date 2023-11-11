Panaah, Baiduriya win shooting c'ship

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 10

Panaah and Baiduriya bagged the top spot in Air Rifle U-19 at the CBSE National Shooting Championship concluded at Hallmark Public School in Mark-10 range. Yug Pratap and Naina Tyagi remained at the forefront in pistol event. Olympian Deepak Kumar was the guest of honour.

Shooter Panaah from Panchkula won in Air Rifle U-19 Women. She topped with 416 points and Rashmeet Kaur of Chandigarh got the second position. She scored 415.4 points and Bengaluru’s Vanshika stood third with 413.5 points. In Under-19 Men Air Rifle, Baiduriya maintained the lead and won the title with 416.8 points. Raja Punia of Meerut stood second with 414.9 marks and Karanveer Singh of Mohali was awarded the bronze medal with 413.7 marks.

Naina Tyagi of Ghaziabad stood at the top in Air Pistol U-19 Women. She won gold with 377 points, Charvee of Indore won silver with 374 points and Chhavi Singh of Delhi won bronze with 370 points. Whereas, in pistol Men, Yug Pratap of Indore became the gold medalist with 384. Deepanshu of Jhajjar stood second with 378 marks and Vedansh of Gurugram stood third with 376 marks.

Anvi gets gold, Tanya silver

Anvi Rathod won gold in U-17 Air Rifle while playing for Mumbai. She got 417.4 marks. Tanya from Mohali got silver and Shailja from Prayagraj got bronze. In Men, Suryakant of Kurukshetra captured gold with 418.2 points, while Dakshveer Singh won silver and Dishant finished the game with bronze medal. In Women pistol Delhi’s Saina won gold with 383 points, Rashmika got silver and Yashika got bronze medal. Chirag, playing for Meerut, won gold in men pistol. He scored 387 marks. Jonathan won silver and Krish won bronze.

Top spot for Anshreet

In Air Rifle Men’s, Anshreet from Kurukshetra topped with 414 points. Suryansh got silver and Parteshbir Singh Brar got bronze. In women’s, Hrudya Shri of Bengaluru won gold with a score of 412.7. Anjana was awarded silver medal and Swastika was awarded bronze medal. In U-14 Pistol Women, Avanthika won gold with 380 points, while Rishika won silver and Priyanshi won bronze medal. Mohin Khan won gold in U-14 Men Pistol with 385 points. Shravan finished the game with silver and Abhay with bronze medal.

#CBSE #Panchkula