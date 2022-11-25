Panchkula: 2 chain snatchers in police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 24

The Sector 19 Crime Branch of the Panchkula police here today claimed to have arrested two chain snatchers.

The suspects have been identified as Arif, a native of Rampru Maniharan in Saharanpur district, and Shahdab, a resident of Kashiram Colony, Saharanpur, and presently living in Dayalpur in Zirakpur, Mohali district.

The police said complainant Mony Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 11, said while she was returning from Sector 14 after some work, two scooty-borne miscreants came from behind and snatched her chain on July 28.

A case under Section 378-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 5 police station. A team of the Sector 19 Crime Branch arrested the duo. The suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them to two-day police custody.

