Panchkula: 3 years on, murder suspect nabbed

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 10

In a major success, the crime branch of the Panchkula police nabbed the main suspect, who had an award of Rs 25,000 on his head, in the murder and loot incident that took place in Sector 20 here three years ago.

The suspect has been identified as Vineet, alias Vicky, a resident of Nazafgarh in Delhi.

Complainant Vinod of Sector 20 had stated that on January 30, 2019, he and his friends were at his office when around 10 unidentified persons fired two to three shots as soon as they entered the office. He had alleged that the miscreants had robbed him of cash, gold and phone.

The complainant said while his friend Deepak died in the incident, another friend Sunny suffered injuries after he jumped from the first floor of the building to save his life.

A case was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

Eight suspects in the case have already been arrested.

Singraj Singh, incharge, crime branch, said the main suspect was arrested yesterday and a pistol used in the crime had been recovered from him. He said seven cases of illegal arms and murder had been registered against Vineet at various police stations. The police said he was produced in a court and sent to five-day remand.