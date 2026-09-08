Panchkula: 35-yr-old woman reunited with family

The Panchkula police traced a missing 35-year-old woman within 10 hours of receiving information about her disappearance and reunited her with her family.

The woman had left her home in the Chandimandir police station area without informing her family on the morning of September 5. After searching for her on their own without success, the family informed the Sector 25 police post at around noon. Following the information, a team of the Sector 25 police post launched a search operation and checked various locations. After around 10 hours of continuous efforts, the woman was traced to a temple in Sector 2, Panchkula.

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After completing the necessary formalities, the police reunited the woman with her family.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, the woman’s family told the police that she was undergoing treatment for a mental health condition.

Singh appealed to families to immediately inform the nearest police station or police post or call 112 if a person goes missing. She said prompt reporting helps police begin the search without delay.