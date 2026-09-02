Panchkula: 40 stolen phones recovered in 20 days

Panchkula Police’s Cyber Cell has traced and recovered 40 missing mobile phones in the last 20 days, taking the total number of phones recovered this year to 190, with a combined market value of around Rs 38 lakh.

Advertisement

DCP Aditi Singh, after taking charge, had directed the Cyber Cell to speed up recovery of missing phones, following which the team traced the 40 devices over the past three weeks. Singh commended Cyber Cell in-charge Amit Kumar and his team for their work under Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain’s leadership.

Advertisement

The DCP met the phone owners on Monday, handed over the recovered devices. Several owners said they had almost given up the hope of recovering their phones and thanked the police for their effort.