Panchkula: 5th suspect held in 2021 thrashing case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 29

The police have arrested the fifth suspect in the 2021 case of alleged assault on a Sector 19 boy and making his nude video at a warehouse. The suspect was produced in a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

The suspect has been identified as Mansingh, a native of Mahari village in Hardoi district, UP, and currently residing at Sector 12.

According to information, the victim in his complaint to the police on December 13, 2021, had claimed owing to enmity, Sonu Gupta, Ashok and Mansingh, alias Manav, along with others had bundled him into a vehicle and thrashed him. He was taken to a warehouse where an objectionable video was made of him.

A case had been registered against the suspects under Sections 148, 149, 323, 365 and 506 of the IPC and 66E of the IT Act at the Sector 19 police station.