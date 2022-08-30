Panchkula: 5th suspect held in 2021 thrashing case

Panchkula, August 29
The police have arrested the fifth suspect in the 2021 case of alleged assault on a Sector 19 boy and making his nude video at a warehouse. The suspect was produced in a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
The suspect has been identified as Mansingh, a native of Mahari village in Hardoi district, UP, and currently residing at Sector 12.
According to information, the victim in his complaint to the police on December 13, 2021, had claimed owing to enmity, Sonu Gupta, Ashok and Mansingh, alias Manav, along with others had bundled him into a vehicle and thrashed him. He was taken to a warehouse where an objectionable video was made of him.
A case had been registered against the suspects under Sections 148, 149, 323, 365 and 506 of the IPC and 66E of the IT Act at the Sector 19 police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...