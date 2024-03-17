Panchkula administration forms team for election code

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 16

District Election Officer (DEO) Sushil Sarwan said the model code of conduct had come into force in the district from today. This was followed by the announcement of General Elections by the Election Commission.

No political party or candidate will be able to use any government or semi-government rest house or bungalow for election-related meetings. All political parties and candidates will be able to use vehicles for election campaigns during elections only with the permission of the Returning Officer, the District Election Officer, and authorised persons. Sushil Sarwan , District Election Officer

The DEO held a meeting at the Mini Secretariat and said voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana would be held together in the sixth phase of the elections on May 25, and the results would be declared on June 4. He said, “A team has been formed at the district level wherein the Panchkula Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Development, Panchayat Officer, and Deputy Municipal Corporation Commissioner have been appointed as nodal officers on the basis of assembly constituencies (Kalka and Panchkula) for the implementation of the model code of conduct.”

He added that during the model code of conduct, political parties and candidates cannot use schools, colleges, or religious places for rallies or other election-related activities. “Similarly, no political party or candidate will be able to use any government or semi-government rest house or bungalow for election-related meetings. All political parties and candidates will be able to use vehicles for election campaigns during elections only with the permission of the Returning Officer, the District Election Officer, and authorised authorities,” he said.

