Panchkula administration suggests panel to end dumping site impasse

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, November 13

As Panchkula Municipal Corporation officials failed to find a solution to the ongoing protest by residents living across the Ghaggar, officials of the district administration suggested forming a committee to resolve the issue.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Richa Rathi, accompanied by Joint Commissioner Mamta Sharma, today went to the protest site and tried to pacify the protesters. They proposed to the Sangram Jheuriwala Dumping Ground Samiti (SJDGS) and Resident Welfare Associations that a joint committee of the Municipal Corporation, district administration and the samiti could be formed to find a solution to the problem, besides searching the new site.

However, the proposal was rejected by male and female members of the samiti. Women said the administration should find a new site for dumping garbage. They said the administration should stop dumping waste at Jheuriwala immediately.

The women alleged that the SDM and the Joint Commissioner threatened them that if they did not lift the dharna, they would have to use force.

It is pertinent to mention here that the dharna by the samiti has been going on here for the past three days. As a result, door-to-door waste was also not being collected. Garbage has accumulated at houses as the more than 90 vehicles of the Municipal Corporation carrying waste have not been unloaded since November 11. People are waiting for garbage vehicles every day, but as long as the strike continues, garbage will continue to accumulate at houses.

Ward No. 7 Congress councillor Usha Rani said the district administration and the Municipal Corporation should mark some points at vacant places in sectors to dump the garbage. Till the waste did not reach the dumping ground, it could be dumped at these sites. As soon as the dharna was lifted from the dumping site, garbage should be transported there.

The BJP said this dumping ground was set up by the Congress, which had earlier built the dumping site in Sector 23, as it failed to find an alternative site. After that, when the Congress was in power in the Municipal Corporation, it passed a proposal to build a dumping ground in Jheuriwala itself. If the Congress-ruled Municipal Corporation had searched for any other site, then such a situation would not have occurred. For this, the Congress was solely responsible.