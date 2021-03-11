Panchkula administration to move High Court

Panchkula, August 9
The district administration today held a meeting to review the decisions of courts, acquitting the accused in four criminal cases.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik discussed a murder case in which the court had acquitted the accused. It was decided during the meeting that an appeal against the decision would be filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A clarification has been sought from the investigator concerned in the case.
District Attorney Pankaj Kumar apprised the Deputy Commissioner in detail about the four cases. He said in two cases, the accused were acquitted due to technical reasons.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Pal Singh informed the DC that an explanation had been sought from the investigator concerned in the murder case.
