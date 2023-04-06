Panchkula admn gears up to tackle dengue threat

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 5

In view of the dengue outbreak in the district last year, the administration today appealed to the residents to follow the safety guidelines issued by the Health Department for the prevention of dengue and malaria.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, while presiding over a meeting of the district-level Malaria Working Committee at the Mini-Secretariat, said if people had symptoms of dengue or malaria, then they must see a doctor at the nearest health centres immediately.

Kaushik directed the departments concerned to ensure adequate supply of water in the district, so that people did not have to store water, which was the main reason for larva breeding. He instructed officials of the Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran that regular checking should be done and water samples collected in the areas where dengue and malaria mosquitoes were more likely to flourish. Fogging should be done once every seven days in those areas, he added.

Kaushik directed the Education Department to make children aware about cleanliness in schools in the morning assembly. Local doctors should be requested to explain the dos and don’ts to schoolchildren, he added.

The DC directed all department heads to motivate their staff to keep their surroundings and homes clean and not allow water to stagnate.

He appealed to the residents to not allow water to accumulate around homes and if there is stagnant water, fill that place with soil or sprinkle kerosene oil on it. They should properly cover the body while sleeping or use mosquito nets or repellents. Empty desert coolers, water tanks or utensils once a week fill these with fresh water, he said.