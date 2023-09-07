Panchkula admn making list of illegal constructions in Morni

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 6

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan held a meeting with officials of the departments concerned at the Mini Secretariat here today to stop illegal constructions in the Morni area and gave them necessary guidelines in this regard.

Invest wisely 'Before buying and selling any kind of property in the district, people should confirm about it and invest their hard-earned money wisely.' Sushil Sarwan, Panchkula Deputy commissioner

Presiding over the meeting, the DC said the district administration would strictly deal with illegal constructions in the district. A list of such constructions was being prepared by a team of the administration and action would be taken against the offenders as per the rules.

At the meeting, the DC discussed in detail the illegal constructions in the Morni area and directed the officials to conduct demolition drives regularly to raze the unauthorised units. He said no one was allowed to undertake illegal construction in the district and people should not ignore the building rules. The district administration would now strictly deal with those who violated the building norms.

Appealing to the general public, he said before buying and selling any kind of property in the district, people should confirm about it and invest their hard-earned money wisely. He said people must check the records of the Revenue Department before purchasing any property as a little carelessness could cost them dear.

District Revenue Officer Kuldeep, the District Development and Panchayat Officer and officials of the District Planning Department were also present at the meeting.

