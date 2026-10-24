Panchkula Admn to conduct surprise checks on sweet shops ahead of Diwali

With demand for sweets, milk products and other food items rising ahead of Diwali, the Panchkula district administration will conduct surprise inspections of sweet shops, restaurants and other food establishments to check adulteration, expired products and violations of hygiene standards.

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma warned traders against selling adulterated or substandard food items, saying any compromise with food quality or public health would invite strict action.

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The inspection teams will collect samples of sweets, milk products and other food items to check their quality. Special attention will be paid to commonly purchased products, including milk, mawa, sweets, dry fruits, chocolates and branded confectionery.

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The DC directed sweet shop owners and food vendors to maintain cleanliness during food preparation and ensure that staff wear gloves and caps. He also advised traders to prepare sweets and other food items according to demand and avoid storing them for long periods.

All food products must clearly display their manufacturing and expiry dates, he said, directing traders to ensure compliance with food safety requirements.

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Sharma said the administration was committed to ensuring that residents had access to safe and hygienic food during the festive season. He warned that traders found compromising on quality or selling adulterated products would face action.

He also urged consumers to check manufacturing and expiry dates, product quality and hygiene before purchasing sweets and other food items to avoid buying adulterated or spoiled products.