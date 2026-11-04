Panchkula admn to track farm fires through drones

The Panchkula Agriculture Department has launched drone-based surveillance to check stubble burning across the district for the first time, warning farmers of FIRs, challans and possible restrictions on selling their produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for violations.

The drone will monitor identified villages and sensitive areas, particularly between 3 pm and 9 pm, when surveillance will be intensified to detect incidents of paddy stubble burning.

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Deputy Director, Agriculture, Rakesh Poria said suspected violations would be documented through geo-tagged photographs and video recordings, along with the exact location and time, to facilitate prompt action.

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Farmers found burning paddy stubble will face action under prescribed rules, including registration of an FIR, issuance of a challan and a red entry in their revenue records. Such an entry may also affect their eligibility to sell agricultural produce at the MSP in mandis, as per applicable rules.

The department has urged farmers to avoid burning crop residue and adopt scientific stubble management practices, warning that burning affects soil fertility and contributes significantly to air pollution.

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Panchkula’s grain markets have procured 75,857 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy during the ongoing kharif procurement season, of which 65,075 MT, nearly 86 per cent, has been lifted so far. Procurement and lifting operations are being carried out smoothly by the two government agencies — Hafed and the Haryana Warehousing Corporation across the district. Barwala recorded the highest procurement at 33,390 MT.