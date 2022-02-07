Panchkula allows offices to function at 100% capacity

Panchkula, February 6
In view of a decline in the daily Covid cases in the district, District Magistrate Mahavir Kaushik has further eased the restrictions, allowing all government and private offices to function at 100 per cent capacity. The fresh order added that regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly adhered to at these places. As per the order, gatherings of more than 100 persons are allowed with prior permission of the Deputy Commissioner. Entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity. —
