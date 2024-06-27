Panchkula, Ambala police destroy over Rs 15 crore drugs seized in 139 cases

Panchkula, June 26
The Panchkula and Ambala police today destroyed drugs worth Rs 15.93 crore seized by them.
The drugs were destroyed at a factory in Bagwala village here in the presence of Narcotics Disposal Committee chairman and Panchkula Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik, Panchkula DCP (Crime and Traffic) ukesh Kumar, Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and representatives of the gram panchayat.
Officials said the destroyed drugs were seized in connection with 47 cases registered in Panchkula and 92 in Ambala range (Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra). The narcotics recovered from Panchkula included 468.66 gm heroin, 535 gm hashish, 23 kg ganja, 30 kg poppy, 1.372 kg opium and 1,10,280 tablets of narcotic drugs.
The narcotics recovered from Ambala range included 2.411 kg heroin, 1.421 kg hashish, 64.5 kg ganja, 590 kg poppy, 12 kg opium, 23,617 capsules, 37,337 tablets and 150 narcotic injections.
