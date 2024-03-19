Panchkula: April 25 last date for registration

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 18

During a meeting at the Mini Secretariat, the District Election Officer, Sushil Sarwan, said the commission would accept applications to include the names of new voters in the lists until April 25, adding that the eligible persons would have to apply in person. He also earmarked places for election rallies and public meetings.

The DEO held a meeting with representatives of political parties and urged them to follow the instructions of the Election Commission of India for the forthcoming General Elections. He said, “Public meetings and rallies can be organised by the candidates at these designated places after taking permission from the Returning Officer concerned. There is a ban on election-related propaganda schools, colleges and religious place and no government, semi-government rest houses, or bungalows will be used for election-related meetings,” he said.

The DEO said the quantity of printing, the publicity material being printed by the candidates, and the address of the printing press need to be printed on the material. “The rates for tents and other items used during elections have been fixed,” he said.

Sarwan said the expenditure incurred by political parties on print and electronic media at the district level would be calculated as per the rates set by DAVP. He said during elections, online applications would be taken for all types of permissions, adding that permissions would also be provided through the Suvidha mobile application.

Sarwan said the District Election Office has formed different teams to monitor the same during elections. “A control room has been set up at the Mini Secretariat, and the camp office of the observers appointed by the Election Commission of India has been arranged in PWD Rest House Sector-1 Panchkula,” he said.

He said the political parties should appoint booth-level assistants of their respective parties and cooperate in conducting the elections.

