Panchkula arms licence holders to deposit weapons

Panchkula, April 2
The Panchkula police have appealed to the general public to deposit licenced weapons in view of the forthcoming General Election. Police officials said the department would initiate legal action against those failing to do so.
Deputy Commissioner Panchkula Himadri Kaushik said all arms licence holders need to deposit their weapons at the police station immediately. She said, “All weapon holders should deposit their weapons in their respective police stations within 3 days. Else, the department will initiate action against those flouting the rule.”
