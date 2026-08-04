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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula bans drones, imposes restrictions ahead of Independence Day

Panchkula bans drones, imposes restrictions ahead of Independence Day

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:25 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The Panchkula Police have imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), including a complete ban on the flying of drones and other aerial devices, as part of enhanced security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations.

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The orders, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditi Singh, will remain in force from midnight of August 3 till August 15 across the district.

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Under the restrictions, the flying or operation of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, gliders, powered gliders, hot-air balloons, paramotors and similar flying devices has been prohibited unless prior written permission is obtained from the competent authority.

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The police have also made it mandatory for hotels, guest houses, paying guest accommodations, cyber cafés, landlords and other accommodation providers to maintain complete records of guests, tenants, employees and visitors along with copies of valid identity proofs. Police verification will be compulsory for any tenant or guest staying for more than a week.

The security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order during the Independence Day celebrations.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said all station house officers and field units had been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the orders.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with the police, report any suspicious activity immediately and comply with the guidelines to ensure peaceful celebrations.

The police said violations of the prohibitory orders would invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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