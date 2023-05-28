Panchkula bars found flouting norms during surprise inspection

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 27

During a recent surprise inspection by a special team of the Excise and Taxation Department, it was found bars in the district were flouting rules and had stocks of unaccounted liquor.

The inspection was carried out on the premises of L-4/5 bar licensee establishments Alif Laila, The Stage (Fog Bar) and Mata Kalka Hotels and Clubs Private Limited (Play N Pause).

Notably, Alif Laila, Mata Kalka Hotels and Clubs Private Limited (Play N Pause) and The Stage (Fog Bar) were found to be operating their clubs beyond the permissible time limit of 2 am.

Furthermore, the special checking team made a significant discovery of unaccounted liquor from three clubs. Play N Pause had 21 bottles of imported foreign liquor without holograms or excise authentication labels (EALs). Three bottles of imported foreign liquor that had no proper holograms/EALs were found on the Alif Laila premises. The recovery of unaccounted liquor with missing or inadequate documentation has raised concerns about poor adherence to the regulatory guidelines of the Excise Department.

3 caught Operating beyond 2 am

