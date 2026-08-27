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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Biker fined Rs 21K for modification

Panchkula: Biker fined Rs 21K for modification

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:22 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police arrested an accused within 36 hours of an alleged knifepoint robbery and molestation of a young woman in Sector 7. File photo
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The Panchkula police have impounded a modified motorcycle and issued a challan of Rs 21,500 after finding it fitted with a pressure horn and illegal lights, officials said on Wednesday. The vehicle was also missing a number plate.

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DCP Aditi Singh said the Chandimandir police station team, while patrolling, found an unattended modified motorcycle at Chandikotla village. The police team issued a challan of Rs 21,500 against the bike and impounded it.

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