Panchkula chemist shops told to install CCTV cameras

Panchkula, October 10

District Magistrate Sushil Sarwan has issued guidelines to monitor and regulate the sale of medical, pharmacy and chemist shops selling Schedule H, H1 and X medicines in the district.

In the order, the DM stated that as per Rule 65 (3) and Rule 1945 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, all medical, pharmacy and chemist shops selling Schedule H, H1 and X medicines will have to install CCTV cameras covering the point of the sale counter, entry gate, exit point of the shop and the area used for stocking these medicines.

The owners of all such shops have been given a month’s time to install cameras.

The order further stated that the owners of these shops will have to keep the recordings of the CCTV cameras of at least past three months.

The District Drug Control Officer or the Child Welfare Police Officer can check and inspect the recordings/footage of these cameras any time.

If any shop owner in the district is found violating these instructions, appropriate action will be taken against him, the order stated.

