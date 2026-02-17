DT
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Chief Judicial Magistrate inspects protection home for newlywed couples

Panchkula Chief Judicial Magistrate inspects protection home for newlywed couples

Inspects protection home at Kalka for its functioning and preparedness

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:34 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ajay Kumar Ghanghas, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, inspects the protection home for newly married couples at Kalka on Monday.
Ajay Kumar Ghanghas, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, carried out a surprise inspection of the protection home for newly married couples at Kalka on Monday to review its functioning and preparedness.

The protection home, located near police station, provides shelter to couples seeking security under court directions. During the visit, the CJM inspected all rooms for cleanliness, security arrangements and the availability of essential amenities. Although no couple was residing at the facility at the time, he examined arrangements to ensure readiness for immediate accommodation when required.

Ghanghas also scrutinised official registers, verifying entries related to previous stays, duration of protection and compliance with judicial orders. He emphasised the need for accurate and up-to-date record-keeping to maintain transparency and accountability. Directions were issued to ensure prompt and verified entries.

Interacting with on-duty staff, including a male and a female constable, he enquired about the standard operating procedures followed when couples seek protection and the coordination with local police authorities. The staff informed him that security protocols are implemented as per court guidelines and immediate assistance is provided whenever required.

The CJM directed the protection home in-charge to ensure regular monitoring of the premises and effective coordination with judicial and police authorities to prevent any inconvenience to couples.

Reiterating the importance of such facilities, Ghanghas said protection homes played a vital role in safeguarding newly married couples facing threats or social pressure. He added that periodic surprise inspections would continue to ensure institutions under judicial oversight function efficiently and uphold citizens’ fundamental rights.

