Panchkula city limps back to normalcy

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 11

After grappling with waterlogging for three days due to incessant heavy rainfall, the city started limping back to normalcy today.

Heavy rains led to partial collapse of the Amravati road and caused damage to the herbal park in Sector 26. The Amravati road collapse disrupted travel between Chandigarh and Shimla via NH-5.

Sumita Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department, today directed NHAI, Public Works Department and HSVP officials to conduct a survey of all roads and bridges affected due to heavy water flow in Panchkula and submit a report by tomorrow evening.

Reviewing the connectivity issues between Pinjore and Nalagarh, Mishra directed NHAI officials to strengthen alternative routes. She asked the district administration to ensure distribution of food packets and other relief material to the families evacuated and shifted to safer locations.

Mishra reviewed the connectivity problems of Amravati Enclave, DLF Valley and Trident Hills and directed the representatives of these developers to repair the damaged bridge at the earliest. She directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to ensure heavy traffic vehicles do not ply on the damaged bridge at Amravati.

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni apprised Mishra that the district administration was constantly in touch with the Himachal Pradesh administration.

In terms of water flow, the Shimla and Sirmaur areas were the catchment areas of Ghaggar river. The Panchkula administration has evacuated and shifted around 800 people to safer places. If the water flow from the hills did not rise, the administration will shift the affected families to their places in the next three-four days.

Traffic movement on the Morni-Trilokpur road has been restored only for light motor vehicles. The process of restoring connectivity on other roads is underway. The administration is trying to clear the debris as quickly as possible to ensure safe travel.

Haryana Speaker and MLA Gian Chand Gupta visited the herbal park adjacent to Ghaggar to assess the damage caused due to heavy rains. The MLA expressed his concern over the destruction of several bridges and significant damage caused to basic infrastructure in the district.

