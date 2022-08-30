Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 29

The local Municipal Corporation is going to start an e-bike service in Panchkula, which will become the first city in the state to have this service.

Stating this, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said with the help of a company, 100 e-bikes and as many e-cycles would be launched at 20 docking stations in the city. Charges for using these e-cycles or e-bikes will be the same — Rs 5 for half an hour and Rs 10 for an hour.

The company, AK Products, on behalf of the corporation, has started setting up docking stations in each ward of the city, he added.

Goyal said the docking stations were being set up near Dolphin Chowk, MDC Swastik Vihar, Sector 8-18 roundabout, opposite bus stand in Sector 10, road separating sectors 15 and 10, road opposite Sector 16, near Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited, Sector 19, opposite Girls College in Sector 14, Sector 12, near Rally village, Sector 11, Majri Chowk, opposite PG Government College, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, market opposite Milan Society and 1 Marla EWS House in Sector 20, near Nada Sahib Gurdwara, outside NIFT in Sector 23, near Polytechnic College in Sector 26, bus stops of Ramgarh and Mattawala villages.

Goyal said e-bike and e-cycle both would run up to 35-40 km on a single charge. Panchkula would be the third city in the country to have the e-bike service.

