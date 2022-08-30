 Panchkula city set to have e-bike service : The Tribune India

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Docking stations to be set up in each ward

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

A docking station will be set up in the market opposite Milan Society and 1 Marla EWS Houses in Sector 20, Panchkula.

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 29

The local Municipal Corporation is going to start an e-bike service in Panchkula, which will become the first city in the state to have this service.

Stating this, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said with the help of a company, 100 e-bikes and as many e-cycles would be launched at 20 docking stations in the city. Charges for using these e-cycles or e-bikes will be the same — Rs 5 for half an hour and Rs 10 for an hour.

The company, AK Products, on behalf of the corporation, has started setting up docking stations in each ward of the city, he added.

Goyal said the docking stations were being set up near Dolphin Chowk, MDC Swastik Vihar, Sector 8-18 roundabout, opposite bus stand in Sector 10, road separating sectors 15 and 10, road opposite Sector 16, near Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited, Sector 19, opposite Girls College in Sector 14, Sector 12, near Rally village, Sector 11, Majri Chowk, opposite PG Government College, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, market opposite Milan Society and 1 Marla EWS House in Sector 20, near Nada Sahib Gurdwara, outside NIFT in Sector 23, near Polytechnic College in Sector 26, bus stops of Ramgarh and Mattawala villages.

Goyal said e-bike and e-cycle both would run up to 35-40 km on a single charge. Panchkula would be the third city in the country to have the e-bike service.

20 docking stations to be set up

  • 100 e-bikes, as many e-cycles to be stationed at 20 docking stations
  • Rs 5 for half an hour and Rs 10 for an hour to be charged
  • Will run up to 35-40 km on a single charge
  • Panchkula to be third city in country to have e-bike service

#Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
J & K

Had presumed PM Modi to be a 'crude man', but he displayed humanity: Ghulam Nabi Azad

6
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

9
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

10
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

Bail petitions of Sanjay Popli, Vishal Chauhan dismissed

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Manish Sisodia terms BJP ‘bachha chor’ party, says can’t answer lies thrown by opposition

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road