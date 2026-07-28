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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula civic body launches campaign to spruce up Sec 5

Panchkula civic body launches campaign to spruce up Sec 5

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a cleanliness drive to restore the sheen of Sector 5 — the city’s prime commercial hub.

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This comes after the maintenance of the area was formally transferred from the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to the Municipal Corporation.

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The area is currently dotted by garbage dumps and poorly maintained road berms.

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The Municipal Corporation has deployed sanitation teams and machinery across the area to address the maintenance issues in the shortest possible time.

Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal welcomed the initiative and said that the transfer of the maintenance of Sector 5 marked the beginning of a renewed focus on improving the city’s most important commercial centre.

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He said the civic body was committed to providing improved civic services and ensuring that Sector 5 developed into a clean, well-maintained and citizen-friendly area. He also appreciated efforts of sanitation teams working tirelessly to complete the drive.

The initiative was appreciated by the Sector 5 Market Association, whose representatives expressed satisfaction over the prompt action taken by the Municipal Corporation immediately after assuming the responsibility. Traders welcomed the visible progress and appreciated the Corporation’s commitment towards improving the city’s commercial centre.

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