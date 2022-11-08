Panchkula civic body seals three shops in Sector 9

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 7

Cracking down on property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed three showrooms in Sector 9 today.

The showrooms were sealed by a team led by Executive Officer Akash. The MC had sealed five showrooms before Diwali.

The showrooms sealed for the non-payment of tax dues today were Big Bite Shruti at SCO No. 342 (Rs 8,16,600), Rahul Sales Ltd at SCO No. 345 (Rs 6.87 lakh) and SCO No. 53 of Amrik Singh (Rs 5,63,600).

According to sources, all these showrooms were served notices under Sections 95 and 130 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994. The MC will also take action against government offices in the coming days.

A notice has also been served on Hotel Western Court in Sector 10 for the non-payment of property tax worth Rs 7,80,100.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura said the tax defaulters had failed to deposit the amount despite repeated notices. He said property tax worth several lakhs was to be recovered from a number of commercial establishments.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the MC had extended the last date for depositing outstanding property tax. The residents could deposit their property tax dues without interest till December 31.

Owners failed to pay tax despite notices

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura said the tax defaulters had failed to deposit the amount despite repeated notices. He said property tax worth several lakhs was to be recovered from a number of commercial establishments.