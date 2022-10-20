Panchkula civic body seals three shops over property tax dues

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 19

Coming down heavily on property tax defaulters, officials of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation today sealed three shops over dues.

A team led by Executive Officer Akash Kumar reached the sites of the property tax defaulters and got the shops vacated before sealing them.

Khatani Restaurant in Sector 14 owed more than Rs 11.70 lakh property tax to the civic body. Similarly, SCO 43 in Sector 11 has property tax dues of more than Rs 17.95 lakh. SCO 20 in the same sector was sealed for not paying property tax of more than Rs 31.23 lakh.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura said the civic body had launched an awareness campaign and was urging people to deposit property tax. He said despite this, various big business establishments were not paying the levy, thus hitting the MC income.

Sura said the MC had set a target of collecting property tax dues of Rs 10 crore in 10 days. Traders, who were yet to pay property tax, should deposit it immediately or their establishments would be sealed, he said.