Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 25

In a bone-chilling incident that unfolded this morning, a 69-year-old woman, identified as Sangeeta Bajaj, got trapped in her car that was swept away by a swollen Ghaggar. Thanks to the courageous effort by a group of local youths, she was rescued.

Sangeeta, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) here, had gone to the spot to immerse “havan” material around 8 am. She drove close to the river and parked it on the banks. But her plans took a dangerous turn when she realised that the water level had risen suddenly. In a moment of panic, she inadvertently pressed down on the accelerator, causing her car to get stuck in the middle of the river.

A video grab of youths rescuing her on Sunday.

With the strong current pushing her vehicle downstream, the situation quickly turned perilous. It was at this critical juncture that residents of Khadak Mangoli Colony, situated near the river, spotted the car. A group of around 20 youths started efforts to rescue the stranded woman with a sturdy rope.

As the car became submerged, the youths formed a human chain using the rope to reach her.

The woman at the hospital.

Trapped inside the vehicle, the woman faced a life-threatening situation as the water level continued to rise rapidly. With panic setting in, she desperately sought help.

The youths advised her to roll up the windows to prevent water from flowing into the vehicle.

The car continued to be swept away by the powerful currents but eventually came to rest against a large rock, approximately 100 metres downstream. The precarious situation presented a significant challenge for the rescuers, as they had to negotiate the slippery terrain to reach the stranded woman.

One of the rescuers, Arjun Kumar, who was cleaning the river, recounted the intense circumstances. “The current was incredibly strong, and time was of the essence. We formed a human chain to reach the trapped woman. We urged her to roll up the windows to prevent water from entering the vehicle and kept on reassuring her amid her distress.”

For nearly half an hour, the resolute youths battled against the relentless force of the gushing waters attempting to reach the woman.

Meanwhile, some people reported the matter to 112 helpline and the local police. The woman was rescued and taken to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where her condition is stable. Sector 1 police post in-charge Ashish said the woman had been taken out safely. However, the car would be recovered in one or two days.

