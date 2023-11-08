Panchkula club owner held, 6 hookahs seized

Panchkula, November 7
In the ongoing crackdown against the illegal use of hookahs at clubs and bars, the Panchkula police seized six hookahs and arrested the owner of a club here last night. The suspect has been identified as Sonu, alias Sohan Lal, a resident of Mani Majra.
Following a tip-off, a police team raided the club in Sector 9. Officials said the club was found playing loud music. The team carried out a check and seized six hookahs. The police arrested the bar owner and filed an FIR against him under various IPC sections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...