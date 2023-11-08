Panchkula club owner held, 6 hookahs seized

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 7

In the ongoing crackdown against the illegal use of hookahs at clubs and bars, the Panchkula police seized six hookahs and arrested the owner of a club here last night. The suspect has been identified as Sonu, alias Sohan Lal, a resident of Mani Majra.

Following a tip-off, a police team raided the club in Sector 9. Officials said the club was found playing loud music. The team carried out a check and seized six hookahs. The police arrested the bar owner and filed an FIR against him under various IPC sections.

