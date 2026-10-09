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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula coolest in Tricity as mercury dips further

Panchkula coolest in Tricity as mercury dips further

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:46 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The change comes after Wednesday’s brief spell of rain.
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The yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and strong gusty winds sounded for Thursday passed off without any significant impact in the Tricity, a day after brief showers brought some relief from the heat. The weather remained comparatively cooler on Thursday, with an overcast sky and cool breeze keeping day temperatures down further.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2°C, 1.7°C lower than Wednesday and 0.9°C below normal. The minimum temperature also fell by 2°C to 22.2°C, but remained 2.9°C above normal. The city received no fresh rain during the day after recording 7.8 mm in the preceding 24 hours.

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Panchkula remained the coolest among the three cities as well as the coolest in Haryana, recording a maximum of 29.7°C and minimum of 20.4°C. Both were 2.1°C and 1.8°C lower than previous day and night, respectively. The maximum and the minimum were the lowest among the reported Haryana stations. Panchkula had received 16 mm rainfall in the preceding 24 hours, but no fresh rain was recorded from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday.

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Mohali also turned cooler, with the maximum temperature falling to 31.3°C, 2°C lower than Wednesday, while the minimum dropped to 22.7°C, which remained 1°C below previous night. No rain was recorded in Mohali during the observation period.

The cooling was more pronounced during the day, with the Tricity’s maximum temperatures now below normal. The nights, however, continued to remain warmer than normal.

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Humidity rose sharply in Chandigarh, adding to the moisture-laden feel despite the cooler temperatures. Relative humidity ranged from 59% to 96%, with the maximum touching 96%.

The IMD has eased the immediate thunderstorm warning while retaining the possibility of weather activity over the weekend. Isolated rain or thunderstorm activity is forecast across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh through October 13. For the Tricity, maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 30°C on Friday, 29°C on Saturday, 30°C on Sunday, 31°C on Monday and 32°C on Tuesday, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 22°C throughout.

The change comes after Wednesday’s brief spell of rain. The showers broke the preceding dry spell and have since brought a marked fall in daytime temperatures across the Tricity.

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