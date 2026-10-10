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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula coolest in Tricity, Mohali warmest at night; yellow alert sees no impact

Panchkula coolest in Tricity, Mohali warmest at night; yellow alert sees no impact

This came even as the yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds had no reported impact in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula till the filing of this report

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:03 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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However, night temperatures continued to remain above normal in Chandigarh and Mohali. File photo
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Panchkula remained the coolest place in the Tricity and among the coolest in the wider Punjab-Haryana region on Saturday, while Mohali recorded the highest minimum temperature in Punjab and the second-highest in the region after Rohtak. This came even as the yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds had no reported impact in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula till the filing of this report.

With overcast skies and cool breezes keeping conditions comfortable, both day and night temperatures dipped marginally across the Tricity. However, night temperatures continued to remain above normal in Chandigarh and Mohali.

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Panchkula recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6°C, the lowest in Haryana and the second-lowest in the Punjab-Haryana region after Thein Dam in Pathankot district, which recorded 28.3°C. Its minimum temperature stood at 21.8°C.

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Mohali recorded a maximum of 30.6°C and a minimum of 23.7°C, the highest night temperature in Punjab. In Haryana, Rohtak recorded a higher minimum of 23.8°C, making Mohali’s reading the second-highest across the two states.

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature fell by 1.1°C to 31.2°C, 0.9°C below normal. The minimum slipped marginally by 0.2°C to 23.2°C but remained 3.9°C above normal. Mohali’s maximum fell by 1.6°C, while its minimum declined by just 0.1°C and remained above normal.

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The relative humidity in Chandigarh also eased, with the maximum at 77% and minimum at 52%, compared to 87% and 56% respectively a day earlier. The city recorded no rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am or between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday. Its October rainfall total remained 7.8 mm, 29.7% below normal.

IMD withdrew the yellow alert for Sunday but retained it for Monday, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph. Isolated rainfall is forecast in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with scattered activity likely on Monday. Isolated showers may continue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The five-day forecast for the Tricity puts maximum temperatures at 29°C on Sunday, 30°C on Monday, 31°C on Tuesday and 32°C on both Wednesday and Thursday. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 22°C on Sunday, 21°C on Monday and Tuesday, and 22°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

The broader weather pattern remained cooler than normal during the day. Punjab’s average maximum temperature fell by 1.6°C and was 2.1°C below normal, while Haryana’s fell by 2.3°C and was 1.6°C below normal. However, average minimum temperatures remained above normal in both states.

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