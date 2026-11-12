Panchkula coolest in Tricity, night temperatures rise above normal; no rain, fog alert for next 3 days

Panchkula remained the coolest place in the Tricity on Thursday, recording both the region’s lowest night temperature and its second-lowest maximum temperature, as daytime temperatures dipped across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula while night temperatures climbed sharply.

The latest weather observations released by the India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh show a contrasting temperature trend across the three cities. While maximum temperatures declined by 0.7°C to 1.5°C compared with Wednesday, minimum temperatures rose by 2°C to 2.4°C, taking night temperatures above normal wherever the departure figures were available.

Panchkula recorded a maximum temperature of 27.3°C, just 0.1°C higher than Narnaul’s 27.2°C, the lowest maximum recorded in Haryana. Its minimum temperature of 13°C was the lowest in Haryana, jointly with Bhiwani, and lower than the minimum recorded at any other listed station in Punjab.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 29.3°C and a minimum of 14.1°C, while Mohali registered 29.1°C and 15.6°C, respectively.

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The IMD’s observations also indicate that the maximum temperature in Chandigarh was 2.1°C above normal, while its minimum was 1.8°C above normal. Mohali’s minimum was 2°C above normal and Panchkula’s was 2.2°C above normal.

Tricity weather at a glance

Coolest city: Panchkula, with a minimum of 13°C.

Lowest daytime maximum: Panchkula, 27.3°C, only 0.1°C above Narnaul.

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Chandigarh: Maximum 29.3°C; minimum 14.1°C.

Mohali: Maximum 29.1°C; minimum 15.6°C.

Daytime temperature trend: Down across all three cities.

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Night temperature trend: Up across all three cities.

Rainfall: Nil in all three cities.

Weather warning: No warning issued in the IMD’s warning table.

Fog: Shallow to moderate fog likely at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana during night and morning hours over the next three days.

City-wise mercury comparison

City| Maximum| Change from Wednesday| Minimum| Change from Wednesday

Chandigarh| 29.3°C| -1.5°C| 14.1°C| +2.4°C

Mohali| 29.1°C| -0.7°C| 15.6°C| +2.0°C

Panchkula| 27.3°C| -1.4°C| 13.0°C| +2.2°C

Five-day temperature outlook: cooler days ahead

The IMD has forecast a gradual decline in daytime temperatures across the Tricity over the next five days, with the maximum expected to fall from 30°C on Friday to 27°C by Monday and Tuesday.

Night temperatures are also forecast to decline, reaching 12°C on November 16 and 17.

Date| Maximum| Minimum

November 13| 30°C| 15°C

November 14| 29°C| 14°C

November 15| 28°C| 14°C

November 16| 27°C| 12°C

November 17| 27°C| 12°C

Temperature trend: Maximum temperatures are forecast to decline by 3°C and minimum temperatures by 3°C between November 13 and 17.

The IMD has indicated no large change in maximum and minimum temperatures during the next five days.

No rain in sight; dry weather to continue

The region remained completely dry during the observation period, with Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula recording zero rainfall.

The IMD’s seven-day outlook indicates isolated rainfall activity in Punjab on November 12 and 13, followed by dry weather from November 14 onwards. Haryana and Chandigarh are forecast to remain dry throughout the forecast period.

There is no indication of an immediate western disturbance-related weather change or rainfall spell in the Tricity forecast.

Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall, measured from October 1 to November 12, stood at 24 mm, with a reported seasonal rainfall departure from normal of 21.2 per cent. No rainfall was recorded either during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday or between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Fog alert: Commuters should watch out during early hours

While the IMD has not issued any formal weather warning for Chandigarh, Punjab or Haryana in its warning table, it has forecast shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana during night and morning hours over the next three days.

The possibility of reduced visibility during early morning hours warrants caution from motorists, particularly those travelling on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur, Chandigarh-Panchkula, Chandigarh-Mohali and Kalka-Panchkula routes.

Event organisers planning early-morning outdoor programmes should also factor in the possibility of fog and relatively cooler conditions.

Air quality: Chandigarh moderate, Panchkula satisfactory

Air quality showed a marked difference between Chandigarh and Panchkula, with the former recording an AQI of 118 in the moderate category, while Panchkula’s AQI stood at 79, placing it in the satisfactory category.

The readings indicate relatively cleaner air in Panchkula compared with Chandigarh.