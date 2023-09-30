Panchkula cop held with Rs 10K bribe

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 29

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in a bribery case.

ASI Ravinder Singh was nabbed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The ASI is currently posted at the Sector 20 police station.

The arrest was made following a complaint by Vinit Sharma, who alleged that the ASI had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to prevent the registration of an FIR over a matter involving an altercation.

Vinit reached the Sector 20 market yesterday to hand over the bribe money as allegedly sought by the ASI. The cop too reached there in civil clothes allegedly to collect the sum. As the ASI accepted Rs 10,000 from the complainant, an ACB team apprehended him.

Subsequently, the team took him to the ACB, Panchkula Range, Sector 17, where a case was registered against him.

#Panchkula