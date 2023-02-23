Panchkula cops recover 4 more stolen bikes from Kalka man

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 22

The crime branch of the Panchkula police recovered four more bikes stolen from the General Hospital in Sector 6 here.

The police had arrested Manish, a resident of Sieuri village in Kalka, on February 1 for theft and had recovered six bikes from him earlier.

The police said the suspect had stolen motorcycles on December 19, December 27, January 13 and January 19. Cases had been registered under Section 379 of the IPC against unidentified persons at the Sector 7 police station.

The police spokesman said the Sector 26 crime branch had recovered the stolen motorcycles. The suspect was produced in court today, which remanded him in judicial custody.

He said the police had recovered 10 stolen bikes from him so far.