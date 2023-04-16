Panchkula cops tighten noose around drug peddlers

Panchkula, April 15
The Panchkula police are organising workshops at the police station level to upload data on Hawk software so as to strengthen the investigation process in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the district.
Divulging details, DCP Sumer Pratap Singh said workshops were being organised at the police stations in Sector 5, 7 and 14, Mansa Devi, Chandimandir, Kalka, Pinjore and Raipur Rani.
The DCP said the Narcotics Control Bureau had prepared the software to break the back of drug traffickers. De-addiction centres were also being linked with the software, he said, adding that the app would also keep tabs on pharmacists. He said maintenance of stock would also be made digital, which would help obtain information on the manufacturing and sale of medicines.
All kind of information about drug smugglers was being uploaded in the Hawk software at the police station level. The details include criminal’s name, vehicles and mobile number used, bank accounts, family members and route used to supply drugs.
