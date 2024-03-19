Panchkula cops trace missing girls, woman

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 18

The police have rescued two minor girls and a woman and returned them to their families. Pritam Singh, police outpost in-charge, said a missing complaint had been lodged on March 8. The officials used CCTV camera footage and found the girls in Ludhiana on March 17.

Meanwhile, a woman of Budhanpur (Sector 16), who had gone missing on February 22 was also found.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula