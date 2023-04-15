Panchkula councillor booked for obstructing demolition drive

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 14

Opposing demolition of an unauthorised religious structure in Devi Nagar village in Sector 3 here proved costly to councillor as he has been booked by the police for obstructing official work besides provoking public.

In his complaint to the police, Surinder Singh Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panchkula (Zone-II), said in compliance with the orders of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, cops, along with a team of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), had reached Devi Nagar to demolish ‘Gugga Mari’. Villagers present at the spot raised a hue and cry. Some women entered the structure and closed its door from inside. Some men tried to stop the HSVP team, but relented when asked not to do so.

ACP Yadav said a person identified as Jaswinder, who was also present in the crowd, tried to obstruct him in his official work by abusing. Jaswinder twisted his thumb, he alleged. He said Jaswinder ran away after this while abusing. In the meantime, a young man, who was later identified as ward number 17 councillor Akshaydeep Chaudhary, started making a video of the demolition action on the structure on his mobile phone and started provoking people, who were earlier told not to obstruct the official work.

Yadav further alleged that the councillor told people not to remain a mute spectator. He went ahead and snatched the keys of the JCB from its driver. On ACP’s instructions, the police removed the councillor from the spot.

A case under Sections 332, 353, 294 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the councillor and others.