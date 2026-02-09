Panchkula court complex receives bomb threat; search on

A court in Panchkula on Monday received a bomb threat email, triggering an evacuation and search operation, Haryana Police said.

They said upon receiving the information about the threat, a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, accompanied by a heavy police force, were sent to the spot.

Police said that a thorough search is being conducted in the court complex.

Meanwhile, panic prevailed at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday after a threat was received to blow up the premises with a bomb. As a precautionary measure, the entire High Court complex was evacuated.