Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Panchkula court complex receives bomb threat; search on

Panchkula court complex receives bomb threat; search on

Bomb disposal squad, sniffer dogs deployed; search operation under way, police say

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:38 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image via https://panchkula.dcourts.gov.in/
A court in Panchkula on Monday received a bomb threat email, triggering an evacuation and search operation, Haryana Police said.

They said upon receiving the information about the threat, a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, accompanied by a heavy police force, were sent to the spot.

Police said that a thorough search is being conducted in the court complex.

Meanwhile, panic prevailed at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday after a threat was received to blow up the premises with a bomb. As a precautionary measure, the entire High Court complex was evacuated.

